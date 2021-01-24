Hyper Speed Network Price Reaches $0.0001 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $16,393.74 and $11.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

