HWG Holdings LP Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

