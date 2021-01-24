Hush (HUSH) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Hush has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $165,558.16 and $15,203.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00278018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00083614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.