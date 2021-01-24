Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 1,285,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

