Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,941,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Apple by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,660,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,741,000 after acquiring an additional 727,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

