Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Hubbell stock opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

