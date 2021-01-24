HOQU Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $402,954.38 and approximately $1.76 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

