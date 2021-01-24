HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $44,282.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00005241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

