HOLD (HOLD) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $3,802.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

