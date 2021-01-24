HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HLTRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Clarus Securities increased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

HLTRF opened at $13.88 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

