HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$568.22 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$23.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.26.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

