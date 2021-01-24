Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.55 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hive has a market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000132 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,482,038 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

