Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,287.58

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,287.58 and traded as high as $1,437.67. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,412.00, with a volume of 50,588 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.