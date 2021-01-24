Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $35.20 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

