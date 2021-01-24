Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $363.79 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $365.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

