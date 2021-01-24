Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,914 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 302.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

