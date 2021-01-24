Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.47 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $167.17.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

