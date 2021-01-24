Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

MAGS opened at $4.37 on Friday. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

