Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

