HEX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $5.24 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00062273 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003574 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

