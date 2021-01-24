Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

HENKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

