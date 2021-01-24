HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HelloFresh stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

