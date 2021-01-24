HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.75 ($62.06).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

