Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hedget has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $460,159.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00009607 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

