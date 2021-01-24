Head-To-Head Survey: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 3.29% 8.53% 4.57% Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A

86.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 4.10 $17.88 million $0.42 54.10 Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.39 $39.40 million $0.09 200.44

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty. e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natura &Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for e.l.f. Beauty and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 6 0 2.67 Natura &Co 1 0 0 0 1.00

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

