Head-To-Head Survey: DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 18.68% 7.42% 0.89%

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DBS Group pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS Group and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $15.04 billion 3.35 $4.69 billion $7.23 10.92 First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 2.97 $105.33 million $1.10 11.52

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DBS Group and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.07%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats DBS Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases three mortgage loan production offices and four corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

