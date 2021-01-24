Head-To-Head Review: Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) versus Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Resources and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Resources N/A -93.61% -30.90% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integra Resources and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Victrex 2 4 4 0 2.20

Integra Resources currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 113.33%. Given Integra Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integra Resources is more favorable than Victrex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integra Resources and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Resources N/A N/A -$16.32 million N/A N/A Victrex $375.32 million 7.53 $117.96 million $1.36 24.01

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than Integra Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victrex beats Integra Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

