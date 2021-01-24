Head to Head Review: The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. The Sage Group pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares The Sage Group and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A Pigeon N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Sage Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Sage Group and Pigeon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group $2.46 billion 3.78 $395.53 million $1.41 24.04 Pigeon $950.58 million 5.21 $129.57 million N/A N/A

The Sage Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Sage Group and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 5 1 3 0 1.78 Pigeon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Sage Group beats Pigeon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

