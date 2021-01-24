Head to Head Review: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Bancorp $98.05 million 2.31 $27.85 million N/A N/A Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Choice Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Choice Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of First Choice Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Choice Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Bancorp 25.47% 9.27% 1.24% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Choice Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Summary

First Choice Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and documentary collection services. It operates through nine full-service branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, and West Los Angeles, California; and two loan production offices located in Manhattan Beach and San Diego, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 locations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Clark, Lemmon, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Sisseton, Watertown, and Webster, South Dakota; Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, and Valley City, North Dakota; and Morris, Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.