Head to Head Contrast: Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inventergy Global and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A América Móvil $52.35 billion 0.89 $3.59 billion $1.06 13.47

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inventergy Global and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 2 4 0 2.67

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 2.73% 12.08% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

América Móvil beats Inventergy Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.