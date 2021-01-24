Head to Head Comparison: Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08%

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 31.36 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -6.96

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Osiris Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision BioSciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and PBCAR20A, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products. The company has a development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; and a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

