HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HDS stock remained flat at $$55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

