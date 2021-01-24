HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of M stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 338,113 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

