HC Wainwright Boosts Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $10.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EDAP stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

