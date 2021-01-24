HC Wainwright Boosts Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $10.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
EDAP stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
