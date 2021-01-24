Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.23. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 437,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.