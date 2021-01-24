Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.06 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Harmony has a market cap of $65.75 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops .

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

