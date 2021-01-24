Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

