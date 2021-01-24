Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

