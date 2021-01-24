Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $53.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $53.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $213.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $220.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.37 million, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

HAFC stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $382.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

