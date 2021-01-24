Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,398 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,864,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

