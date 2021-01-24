Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,803 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,913,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,797. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

