Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.
HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.53.
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
