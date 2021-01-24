Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

