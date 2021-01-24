Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grupo México in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Grupo México stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

