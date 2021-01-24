Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Sells $75,960.00 in Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

