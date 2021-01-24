GridCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,602.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $5,602.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,440,805 coins and its circulating supply is 411,787,773 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.