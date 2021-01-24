Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 2%

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.34 ($45.11) and last traded at €38.60 ($45.41). 67,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.38 ($46.33).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.75 ($77.35).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

