Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $181,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

