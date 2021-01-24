GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Million

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $4.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $16.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.89 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

Several research firms have commented on GP. BTIG Research began coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

GP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 644,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $622.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.