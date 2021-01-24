GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Million

Brokerages expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $4.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $16.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.89 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

Several research firms have commented on GP. BTIG Research began coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

GP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 644,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $622.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

