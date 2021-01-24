Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.19.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.