Green Plains Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

